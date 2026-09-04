Truck crashes into Joliet Goodwill store

A truck crashed into a Goodwill store in southwest suburban Joliet Friday morning, police said.

Police said just before 10:45 a.m., a pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old woman was trying to pull into a parking space in front of the store in the 3000 block of Hennepin Drive when it failed to stop and instead crashed into the building.

The truck slammed through the front and eventually came to rest inside the store near the cash register, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported from inside the store.

Police did not say if any charges or citations were pending.