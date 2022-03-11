Truck plunges off bridge, explodes near St. Louis; driver and passenger survive

Driver of semi crashes, truck falls off bridge & explodes in St. Louis area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck crashed and burst to flames in the St. Louis area after falling off a bridge.

The truck was hauling plastic bottle caps, when the driver crashed near an on ramp along Interstate 64 around 3:30 a.m. Friday in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The impact caused the truck to flip over, and fall 30 feet to the ground, before exploding into flames.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said snow caused a number of crashes and spinouts in the area this morning.