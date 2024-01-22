Trial begins Monday for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlady on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The jury trial begins for the woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord in Arcadia Terrace.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Leighton Criminal Court.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker.

Prosecutors say in October 2022, Kolalou brutally murdered and dismembered Walker out of anger about being evicted from the rooming house. This was two days after Walker received complaints from other tenants about Kalalou.

Police said Kolalou replied to the text messages, conveying the impression that Walker was still alive.

But the tenants still called police.

Investigators discovered portions of her body in a bag at Foster Beach and in Kolalou's freezer.

Police came to investigate the situation three times and left, but prosecutors said Kolalou was only arrested after a quarrel with the tow truck driver in which she pulled a knife.