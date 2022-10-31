Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.

Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.

Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.

The suspect is being held on no bond.