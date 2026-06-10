Massive tree falls on hospital van full of kids in Portage Park during strong storms

A scary scene in Portage Park after a massive tree fell on top of a van full of kids as strong storms swept the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael McIntosh says he was driving a van with six kids from Riveredge Hospital. He pulled up on Henderson Street to drop off 11-year-old Ethan Duran when a giant tree crashed down on the van with the kids inside.

McIntosh says the roof caved in.

"It just bounced on my head and came back up, and I look back, and I just see the kids, and I am like, 'let's get the kids out of here,'" he said.

"Good thing the car did not smoosh or else Mr. Michael would be squished," Ethan said.

"It was a loud boom, just boom," said his mom, Soledad Galban.

Galban says her family grabbed all the kids, brought them inside their house, and called their parents.

"I started crying because I got so scared and my legs started shaking," Ethan said.

"It's crazy out here on Michigan Avenue. You got downed trees everywhere," a city worker said.

In the Loop, severe weather knocked down branches near Grant Park. Crews were working to clear the debris shortly after. In Park Manor, the roof at a winery was blown off.

"They trusted me, they trusted my word when I told them to get out and everything," McIntosh said.

He says parents came to pick up all the kids, but they did call 911.

"No ambulance showed up. The news showed up before the ambulance and the police," he said.

Neighbors came together to remove some of the branches. A few cars and a lamppost were also damaged, but everyone is glad the tree did not break through the windshield or collapse on the van any more than it did.

"I'm just happy to be alive, I'm just happy to be alive," McIntosh said.

No injuries were reported, and the tree along with the van has since been removed.

Forestry crews with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation are clearing trees across the city. They say if you have a downed tree, first be cautious and report it to 311. The city reminds everyone to be patient as they work through requests.