Watch CBS News
Local News

Transit Employee Appreciation Day happening this weekend - here's how to participate

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Don't forget to say "thank you" to your favorite transit worker on Saturday.

CTA, Metra, and Pace are inviting riders to celebrate Transit Employee Appreciation Day.

It's a way to honor the people who get them where they need to be.

"Thousands of CTA's dedicated employees go to work every day to serve our great city – to keep us moving forward," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "I hope all Chicagoans will join us in this 'call to action' to show your appreciation."

If you would like to participate, you can a post shout-out on social media with the hashtag TEAD, contact the worker's respective transit agency to offer praise, or simply wave to the employees.  

First published on March 17, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.