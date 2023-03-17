Transit Employee Appreciation Day happening this weekend - here's how to participate

CHICAGO (CBS) – Don't forget to say "thank you" to your favorite transit worker on Saturday.

CTA, Metra, and Pace are inviting riders to celebrate Transit Employee Appreciation Day.

It's a way to honor the people who get them where they need to be.

"Thousands of CTA's dedicated employees go to work every day to serve our great city – to keep us moving forward," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "I hope all Chicagoans will join us in this 'call to action' to show your appreciation."

If you would like to participate, you can a post shout-out on social media with the hashtag TEAD, contact the worker's respective transit agency to offer praise, or simply wave to the employees.