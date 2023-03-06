Church dedicates annual award to slain woman Tracey Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side church is remembering one of its beloved members, who was shot and killed last week, by creating an award in her honor.

The Greater Saint John Bible Church in North Austin honored 55-year-old Tracey Showers during a special service on Sunday. Pastor Ira Acree also announced the Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award.

It's a tribute to Showers as a mentor, missionary, and loving wife and mother. The church plans to give the award annually during Women's History Month – which is this month – to a woman in the community who has shined her light exceptionally over the past year.

Showers was shot in the face last Tuesday as she was getting out of her car right outside her home in the Austin neighborhood.

Her church community is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to a suspect or arrests.