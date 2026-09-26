Teen injured from air rifle after TPing prank in Joliet

A teen was shot by an air rifle during a prank in Joliet on Friday night.

According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Byrum Road and Hel Mar Lane just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said a group of teens was TPing a home in the area when the home's residents approached the group. Police said there was a fight and the teens left the scene with damage to their vehicle.

Officials said a second group of teens, unrelated to the TPing incident, parked near the same area to TP another house.

While getting out of the car, the teens reported seeing at least three people approaching and saw what "appeared to be lasers pointed at them."

While getting back into the car, one of the teens reported being shot. Will County officials said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his chest area and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the teen was injured by a high-powered air rifle.

The incident is under investigation.