Johnson, community leaders hold town hall to address gun violence reduction

Mayor Brandon Johnson and community leaders are focusing on the city's approach to gun violence reduction.

The town hall was part of a larger event hosted on the South Side by social justice organization Live Free Illinois on Saturday morning.

Aldermen were invited to state their positions on establishing a permanent city department dedicated to gun violence reduction.

Supporters say a dedicated department could better coordinate violence prevention efforts and improve accountability.

"Building safe communities — it takes partnership. It takes faith leaders who offer hope and who are uniquely connected to our communities. It takes violence prevention and intervention workers showing up in our communities and reaching the most vulnerable who are amongst us," Johnson said.

About $150 million is currently spent across multiple city departments for gun violence reduction.