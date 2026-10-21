Tow truck carrying forklift crashes into Hubbard's Cave; southbound I-90 lanes partially closed

Two of the southbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Hubbard Street after a crash involving tow truck carrying a forklift at Hubbard's Cave.

Illinois State Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. after a forklift on fell off a tow truck and hit the bridge at Hubbard's Cave.

As a result of the crash, battery acid leaked onto the roadway, but state police said no hazmat response was necessary.

The middle and right lanes of I-90 southbound are closed for crash cleanup. How long the lanes will remain closed was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported. State police did not offer any information about possible citations.