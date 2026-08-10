Tornado reported near Ransom, Illinois, in LaSalle County; train overturned, farms damaged

The National Weather Service will survey the area near Ransom, Illinois, after a reported tornado touchdown overnight in LaSalle County.

A tornado was reported to be on the ground in southeastern LaSalle County about 5 miles west of Ransom around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Weather radar detected a debris signature along N. 17th Road between East 20th Road and East 24th Road.

CBS Skywatch flew over the area Monday morning, where damage at several farms was apparent. A freight train also appeared to have been knocked over by the suspected tornado. A tornado warning was in effect for east-central parts of LaSalle County until midnight.

A possible tornado knocked over a train near Ransom, illinois.

The area is fairly sparsely populated, but radar indications suggest the tornado that touched down could have been strong. The NWS will officially share its findings when its survey is complete.