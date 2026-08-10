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Tornado reported near Ransom, Illinois, in LaSalle County; train overturned, farms damaged

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon
Chief Meteorologist
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.
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Albert Ramon

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The National Weather Service will survey the area near Ransom, Illinois, after a reported tornado touchdown overnight in LaSalle County.

A tornado was reported to be on the ground in southeastern LaSalle County about 5 miles west of Ransom around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Weather radar detected a debris signature along N. 17th Road between East 20th Road and East 24th Road.

CBS Skywatch flew over the area Monday morning, where damage at several farms was apparent. A freight train also appeared to have been knocked over by the suspected tornado. A tornado warning was in effect for east-central parts of LaSalle County until midnight. 

ransom-train.jpg
A possible tornado knocked over a train near Ransom, illinois.

The area is fairly sparsely populated, but radar indications suggest the tornado that touched down could have been strong. The NWS will officially share its findings when its survey is complete. 

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