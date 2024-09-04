"Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" is the 2024 "One Book One Chicago" selection

CPL's "One Book One Chicago" unveils this year's selection

CPL's "One Book One Chicago" unveils this year's selection

CPL's "One Book One Chicago" unveils this year's selection

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Library invites the public to add one more novel to fall reading lists for the "One Book One Chicago" program.

Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown announced this year's title, "Tomorrow, Tomorrow and Tomorrow," by Gabrielle Zevin, as this year's selection. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was in attendance for the announcement.

"Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" tells the story of two college friends who become partners in video game design.

For over 20 years, the Chicago Public Library has encouraged book lovers to connect and engage through the power of reading.