Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart seek public's help in locating missing Ford Heights teen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Ford Heights.

Patrael Williams, 15, was last seen Monday in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and Jordan shoes.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff's Police nonemergency number at 847-635-1188.