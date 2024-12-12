Watch CBS News
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart seek public's help in locating missing Ford Heights teen

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Ford Heights.

Patrael Williams, 15, was last seen Monday in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and Jordan shoes.

Missing Ford Heights teen
Cook County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff's Police nonemergency number at 847-635-1188.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

