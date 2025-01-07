Could tolls be imposed in Chicago as in New York City in hopes of alleviating traffic congestion?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago was tied with New York City in a recent ranking of the cities with the most traffic congestion in the U.S.—and worldwide, Chicago and New York City came in only behind Istanbul.

Drivers who spoke to CBS News Chicago on Tuesday had similar complaints.

"Sometimes it's very heavy traffic," said driver Gilbert Enriquez, "very heavy, and especially when we're here in downtown."

Pierre Jeanty said he runs into delays in particular on Chicago expressways.

"Sometimes it takes an hour, two hours," Jeanty said.

A recently-released global scorecard from the data and analytics firm INRIX said both Chicago and New York both lose one week a year sitting in traffic.

But New York City has been the subject of national headlines for something of relevance that changed this week.

Congestion pricing started this week in New York City for drivers who enter a Congestion Relief Zone in Manhattan. This zone is composed of everything below 60th Street in Manhattan—from Midtown on south to Battery Park.

Most drivers passing under new tolling gantries are now charged a once-per-day toll to enter the zone in Manhattan. The system is set up to charge most drivers $9 during peak hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The toll costs $2.25 overnight.

Drivers taking the Holland or Lincoln tunnels, which go under the Hudson River to New Jersey, get a $3 rebate during peak hours only. New York City taxi riders pay a new 75-cent surcharge per ride if they enter the zone, but it's double per ride—$1.50—for those who take Uber or Lyft. Lyft has said it will credit users $1.50 toward a future ride if they get hit with the fee while taking a ride this January.

Trucks are paying the most in the new system in New York City, with the largest having to dish out $21.60 at peak.

The revenue generated by this new toll in New York, expected to be in the billions, will be used for transportation improvements.

Could something similar be helpful in Chicago? Traffic woes notwithstanding Enriquez would rather it not happen.

"Regular person like, make like $15 an hour," he said. "That's too much."

But it is something that is being weighed. Ald. William Hall (6th), chair of the Chicago City Council Revenue Committee, gave a survey last fall to all aldermen to get their thoughts on a congestion tax to increase revenue in the city.

"There was no one that supported any new tax," Hall said. "Matter of fact, there was more conversation about, again, study and data to justify if even if it was a relevant idea."

But Hall said there are concerns that keep the idea of a congestion tax relevant.

"And you know, when we look at the congestion tax now—especially with more concern about the environment, more concern about traffic going to and from Chicago, who's coming in, who's going out, so that's where the conversation is now that started last fall," said Hall.

DePaul University professor and transportation expert Joe Schwieterman said Chicago needs to take a look at what New York is doing.

"We need congestion management strategies—mostly on the expressways and the tollways—and change the way people use those roads; carpool a bit more," Schwieterman said. "We're falling behind, unfortunately."

Schweieterman said the potential for reasonable tolls on the expressways could be used for better transit service and improving roads.