Man charged with shooting death of his brother in Bolingbrook

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother in Bolingbrook earlier this week.

Timothy Terrell Davis, 28, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed habitual criminal, and one count  of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the slaying of his brother, 33-year-old Devon D. Davis, after a domestic dispute at their home.

Police have said officers were called to the Davis family home shortly before 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Walnut Circle, where they found the elder Davis, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Timothy Davis had fled the home before officers arrived, and was later taken into custody in Joliet.

A judge ordered him detained in the Will County Jail during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

