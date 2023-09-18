Shooting at nearby home prompts schools to shelter in place in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Schools in southwest suburban Bolingbrook were sheltering in place after a person was shot in a nearby home Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Walnut Circle shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man who had been shot, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was not immediately available.

Police said the suspected shooter left the home before officers arrived.

"Early indications are that the shooting was the result of a family argument and is not a random act," police said in a press release.

Oak View Elementary School reported on social media that Bolingbrook police had advised people to shelter in place due to reports of gunfire and an at-large suspect near Brooks Middle School, 350 Blair Ln.

All Bolingbrook schools have been placed under a "secure building and teach" order, and dismissal has been delayed until the all-clear is given, the school said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772 or bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.