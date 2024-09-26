Time Out names Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood as one of coolest in the world

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood was named one of 2024's coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to a listing from TimeOut.

The Northwest Side neighborhood, centered at the actual Logan Square at the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues and Logan Boulevard, placed No. 34 out of 38 cities worldwide, as chosen by its team of editors and writers.

The list considered "food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community, and one-of-a-kind local flavor." Hotspots, including Lula Café, Daisies, and Logan Theatre, were listed as some of the attractions, but even so, they only "scratch the surface of everything there is to see, eat, and do."

Logan Square is best as a summer destination when the weather is nice for al fresco dining or a simple walk, according to the publication.

The neighborhood was one of several cities in the U.S. to make the cut. Others included:

Kerns in Portland, Oregan - No. 5

Little River in Miami, Florida - No. 12

Flatbush in Brooklyn, New York City, New York - No. 17

East Hollywood in Los Angeles, California - No. 26

Mount Pleasant in Washington D.C. - No. 29

Brewerytown in Philadelphia - No. 32

Union Square in Somerville, Massachusettes, rounding out the list at No. 38

The complete list of cities featured in this year's listing can be found on TimOut's website.