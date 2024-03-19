Suburban Chicago teacher accused of inappropriate relationship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents and students are pushing for answers a day after a teacher at their high school was fired.

For some, firing the northwest suburban teacher isn't enough.

Students at Fenton High School said the dynamic has changed inside their school after a teacher was fired, who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

"I definitely find it hard to focus on class," said sophomore Billy Camp.

Students said there's a shift in the atmosphere at Fenton High School. With permission from their parents, sophomores Billy Camp and Valeria Di Tullio said they feel uneasy in school.

"We had so much trust, and now all that trust is gone," Di Tullio said.

A police document was leaked on social media. The document accused the staff member of having a sexual relationship with multiple students dating back to at least 2016.

Students and parents said they were upset because the Fenton High staff member was only on administrative leave while he was under investigation by the Bensenville Police Department for criminal inappropriate conduct.

The police department said in a statement: "In the five months since that report was taken, we have been conducting an investigation into the allegations and, once completed, will turn our findings over to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office."

"I'm very, very frustrated because this should not go on this long," said parent Adela Avilas.

Superintendent James Ontengco said in a statement, "The school board, acting on our investigation and recommendation, took the step to move toward termination. I am proud of our school leadership in responding to these allegations and in getting us to tonight's board decision."

But Avilas said the teacher's termination is not enough.

Now, they want criminal charges against the staff member and the superintendent to resign.

"He needs to take accountability for his actions, (which) is what I'm looking for. For him to take accountability. I don't know if we want an apology. I don't know if that's going to be enough," Avilas said.

CBS 2 is not naming the former teacher because he has not been charged.

Parents said their fight is far from over. There is another school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Fenton High School.

They said they plan to be there in attendance.

Superintendent James Ongtengco sent this letter to parents:

Fenton High School is cooperating with an ongoing police investigation of a staff member for alleged inappropriate conduct that may have occurred several years ago.

Fenton High School's administration immediately reported the information to local law enforcement and the accused staff member was placed on administrative leave.

We are contacting you today because we have discovered police documents pertaining to this ongoing investigation are circulating on social media.

We understand that this is extremely difficult and upsetting for parents, students, and staff. If any students need support, please contact the Fenton Student Services Office at 630-860-8624.

Fenton High School will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement. Since this is an ongoing police investigation, we will refrain from further comment at this time.

If anyone believes they have relevant information, please contact the Bensenville Police Department at (630) 350-3455.