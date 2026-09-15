Thunderstorms bringing flood threat on Tuesday in Chicago area

Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms are ahead of the Chicago area on Tuesday.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport until 11:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms.

The Chicago area remains under a marginal risk of storms, with strong winds and flooding possible.

Storms with ongoing weather alerts are expected in the area through Thursday, with rounds of rain showers that could be heavy at times, along with the possibility of stronger storms.