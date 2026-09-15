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Thunderstorms bringing flood threat on Tuesday in Chicago area

By
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
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Kylee Miller,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms are ahead of the Chicago area on Tuesday. 

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport until 11:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms. 

The Chicago area remains under a marginal risk of storms, with strong winds and flooding possible. 

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Storms with ongoing weather alerts are expected in the area through Thursday, with rounds of rain showers that could be heavy at times, along with the possibility of stronger storms.

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