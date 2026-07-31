Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people found dead inside apartment on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Three people were found dead Friday morning inside a home in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call to assist paramedics at an apartment in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road.

When officers arrived, they found two males and a female who all were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages were not immediately available, and it was not immediately clear how they died.

Area 1 detectives have opened a death investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue