3 people found dead inside apartment on Chicago's Southwest Side

Three people were found dead Friday morning inside a home in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call to assist paramedics at an apartment in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road.

When officers arrived, they found two males and a female who all were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages were not immediately available, and it was not immediately clear how they died.

Area 1 detectives have opened a death investigation.