Three mail carriers robbed in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say they're investigating three armed robberies of mail carriers. They all happened within a few blocks of each other in the city's South Shore neighborhood on March 17, 29, and 30.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

8000 block of South Kingston on March 17, 2024

7900 block of South Jeffery Blvd on March 29, 2024

7900 block of South Kingston on March 30, 2024

Police say in all three incidents, the on-duty postal worker was approached by a person armed with a handgun who then robbed them.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 2 Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8273.