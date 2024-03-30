Three mail carriers robbed in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say they're investigating three armed robberies of mail carriers. They all happened within a few blocks of each other in the city's South Shore neighborhood on March 17, 29, and 30.
The incidents happened at the following locations and times:
- 8000 block of South Kingston on March 17, 2024
- 7900 block of South Jeffery Blvd on March 29, 2024
- 7900 block of South Kingston on March 30, 2024
Police say in all three incidents, the on-duty postal worker was approached by a person armed with a handgun who then robbed them.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 2 Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8273.