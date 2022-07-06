Three Calumet City men charged after fireworks thrown at Chicago police in the Loop

Three men charged with throwing fireworks at CPD officers

Three men charged with throwing fireworks at CPD officers

Three men charged with throwing fireworks at CPD officers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are facing charges in connection with an attack on Chicago police officers involving fireworks early Monday morning.

Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Crus-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., all age 19, were arrested on Monday in the 200 block of N. Michigan Ave., the 200 block of E. Wacker Drive, and 100 block of E. South Water St. respectively, according to Chicago police.

Police identified them as the individuals who threw fireworks at police vehicles on Columbus and Wacker drives.

Araujo, of the 500 block of Gordon Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal damage to government property.

Cruz-Roman, of the 0-100 block of W. 154th St. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Mota, of the 600 block of Hirsch Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection.

Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries.