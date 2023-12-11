Thousands expected for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe In suburban Chicago

In suburban Chicago, thousands expected for feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faithful Catholics gathered Monday at the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, ahead of the feast honoring the Virgin Mary.

Believers said she appeared in Guadalupe, Mexico hundreds of years ago.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, thousands of people are expected to visit the shrine over the next few days. Every year during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, thousands make the trip down to the parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Midwest.

It's one of the largest yearly gatherings outside of Mexico in honor of the Virgin Mary and thousands of pilgrims will make their journey to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to make promises to her.

The missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was brought in from Mexico in 1986 to display at Maryville Academy. It is now in Des Plaines.

Many people are coming in with their family members. The schedule is extensive. One person who made the trip said it's one of the ways to keep family traditions alive.

"It's cold but it doesn't matter. We're out here celebrating," said Alex Sandoval of Des Plaines. "Our culture is beautiful. It's everything we do. It's all the things that we pray for."

This celebration comes after an arsonist started a fire at the shrine earlier this year partially charred. In response, security is tight this year. Guards have been seen at every entrance and in front of the shrine.

