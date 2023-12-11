Celebrations for Our Lady of Guadalupe begin Monday night. Here is what you should know

Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe begins in Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS)- The annual celebration to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe is kicking off Monday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Thousands of faithful pilgrims will make their journey to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to make promises to the beloved holy saint. It's one of the largest yearly gatherings outside of Mexico in honor of Virgin Mary,

The two-day celebration will begin with the inaugural mass at 8 p.m. until 7 p.m.on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the newly rebuilt Chapel of the Resurrection.

Here's what you should know this year.

History of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was brought in from Mexico in 1986 to display at Maryville Academy.

Msgr. Esteban Martinez blessed the grounds and poured soil from the Tepeyac of Mexico onto the New Tepeyac 11 years later.

Every year, which marks the "Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe," thousands make the trip down to the parishes throughout the Archdiocese and the Midwest to give their honor.

This year the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its founding in Des Plaines. The celebration comes after a fire at the shrine this year.

The outdoor chapel of the Resurrected Christ was partially charred by arson in May.

List of Activities:

Dec. 11 Monday

8 p.m. Solemn Opening Mass

9:30 p.m. Fireworks after Mass

10 p.m. Guadalupe Torch Run (Spanish)

11 p.m. Serenade (Mañanitas) (Bilingual)

Dec. 12 Tuesday