Arsonist sets fire to chapel at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

The suspect entered the campus of the shrine around 2:30 a.m. and set fire to the outdoor Chapel of the Resurrected Christ, according to a news release from shrine officials.

Des Plaines police and fire were dispatched to the scene. Crews were able to put out the fire and police arrested the suspect. The suspect is also accused of damaging parts of the shrine.

"Although we are very saddened by the painful vandalism the Shrine has undergone, we are thankful for the Des Plaines Police and Fire Department for their rapid response to the incident," the news release said.

The shrine posted several photos of the scene on its Facebook page which appeared to show extensive damage to the area.

The shrine was erected to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe, or the Virgin Mary, who is a beloved religious figure dear to many Catholics in Mexico.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has been made aware of the incident. The shrine will continue to welcome visitors to the campus, although they will be asked to keep clear of the affected areas.

