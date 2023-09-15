Third man charged in drive-by mass shooting, leaving 1 dead, 4 hurt in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A third suspect was charged in connection to the drive-by shooting in Garfield Park that left the mother of an Ohio State football player dead and four others hurt.

Alex Lopez, 31, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Maxwell Road in Peoria, Illinois.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Ashley Griggs in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard on July 16. She was the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate.

A second woman, 38, and three men, 38, 39, and 42, were also wounded in the shooting.

Last month, police arrested Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23, for their involvement in the shooting.

All three men were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.