Thieves go for ATMs at multiple businesses on Chicago's South, Southwest sides

Chicago police issued an alert this past weekend about a string of ATM-related thefts on the city's South and Southwest sides.

Police said on Tuesday, July 21, and Saturday, July 25, multiple people armed with handguns got out of a silver Honda Accord or a black Jeep at five different locations, and either took or tried to take ATMs from inside businesses.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, July 21, 3:45 a.m., in the 1100 block of East 95th Street, Burnside

Saturday, July 25, 3:41 a.m., in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Ashburn

Saturday, July 25, 3:57 a.m., in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, Beverly

Saturday, July 25, 4:46 a.m., in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue, West Pullman

Saturday, July 25, 4:55 a.m., in the 200 block of West 103rd Street, Roseland

Police said multiple people are involved in the thefts, and they were seen wearing sweatshirts and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call property crimes detectives from the Wentworth Area, 312-747-8384, or the Calumet Area, (312) 747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 26-CWP-020.