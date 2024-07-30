Watch CBS News
Thieves crash Jeep into Balenciaga store near downtown Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves crashed a Jeep into the Gold Coast Balenciaga store on Tuesday morning. 

Police said the SUV crashed into the store's window in the first block of Oak Street just before 5:30 a.m. 

The offenders got away in two vehicles, a white sedan and a black SUV. 

Video from the scene shows empty store displays with missing purses. 

Police confirmed merchandise was stolen from the store, but it is not clear how many items were taken. 

No injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

