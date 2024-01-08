Experts concerned about crash-and-grab burglaries turning violent in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer who was shot after an attempted crash-and-grab burglary in the Gold Coast was out of the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

A suspect was also shot, after a sport-utility vehicle was driven into the Prada store at 30 E. Oak St. Police have confirmed they're still searching for suspects and cars used here in the violent incident.

We have been tracking an increase in brazen burglaries like this one for months. So with this one turning violent, what can we expect to change?

Whatever the answer, retail experts tell us burglary crimes such as this turning violent are becoming less unusual.

Shattered glass, vehicles still inside store fronts – such crash-and-grab visuals have been seen numerous times across the city, especially in Chicago's high-end shopping districts.

But on Monday, an attempt at the Prada store led to much more than shattered glass. Police said officers responding to here told a suspect to drop his gun. Police said he didn't, and there was an exchange of gunfire where two officers fired their weapons – with one officer and the suspect ending up getting shot.

"This is an unexpected encounter with an unexpected result," said Arthur Lurigio, a criminologist and professor at Loyola University Chicago.

Lurigio said the attack was unexpectedly violent.

Aa property crime turned into a violent crime, so what we can expect is changing in police behavior and anticipation in encountering an offender," he said. "I'm not sure if the retail stores can do anything more than they do."

But with crash-and-grabbers not only carrying weapons, but willing to shoot at police, Lurigio said says this will likely be a focus for retailers across Chicago – who have brought in armed security guards as a response to both armed robberies and burglaries.

"Somebody willing to shoot the police is most certainly willing to shoot a civilian," Lurigio said.

Robb Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, had an ominous assessment of what has been happening with crimes targeting retailers.

"It's becoming more common to become more violent," he said.

We took a closer look at the crime numbers, and found burglaries of small retail stores and department stores peaked in 2020 - but have dropped and stayed steady since.

As a whole citywide, burglaries are down. With the exception of the figures for 2021, burglaries are a the lowest they have been in decades.

This is because burglaries have shifted away from homes and apartments to places like restaurants and bars. When looking at small retail stores, there were only 325 burglaries in 2023 – which is about average for any given year the last decade. The major difference is the use of vehicles on the storefronts, which – given the attention they garner – makes it seem like such burglaries are happening more often than they are.

Below are citywide data for small, retail and department store burglaries. A spike is seen in 2020, representing the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.

The tables below break down small retail and department store burglaries by Chicago community area.

But Karr emphasized concerns about burglaries turning violent.

"Unfortunately, we've seen an uptick - a pretty substantial uptick in the number of times weapons are being brandished in these type of approaches," Karr said. "I think it's a reflection of retailers who have done more - everything they can - to make their stores more difficult to rob; to steal from. But this is the next logical step in the criminals' minds anyway, and here we are."

The violence we saw Monday morning - and more consistent use of weapons in crimes like these - one of the reasons both Lurigio and Karr said there needs to be a focus on prosecuting the people behind these crimes when they're arrested.

"All of it should be treated to the extent of the law," said Karr. "There shouldn't be plea deals. There shouldn't be turnaround releases. This needs to be dealt with aggressively and appropriately."

"If word is out, these kinds of crimes are going to eventuate in a prison sentence that might have a deterrent effect on the would-be perpetrator," said Lurigio.