Thieves try and fail to rip ATM out of gas station on Pulaski on Chicago's Southwest Side

Thieves tried, and failed, to rip an ATM out of a gas station in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said shortly after 3:30 a.m. five men crashed an SUV into the BP gas station in the 6800 block of S. Pulaski, got inside and tried to remove the ATM. They were not able to.



They then fled the area without taking anything, getting into a second SUV that sped off eastbound. The first SUV, which they used to crash into the gas station, was left behind.

Police said no injuries were reported. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.