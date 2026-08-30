Police search for thief who took e-scooters in several North Side Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago police this weekend were looking for a man accused of stealing e-scooters in several North Side neighborhoods.

Detectives said the two most recent incidents happened last week near Western and Leland avenues in Lincoln Square, close to the Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line stop at Western.

Riders in Uptown, East Lakeview, and Roscoe Village have also been targeted. Police said the thief has taken seven scooters since early June.

In each case, the thief stole the scooter by removing the ignition to bypass the key starter.

The thefts happened at the following specific times and locations:

700 block of West Brompton Avenue, East Lakeview, Tuesday, June 9, 1 p.m.

4100 block of North Sheridan Road, Uptown, Sunday, June 21, noon.

3500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, East Lakeview, Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

600 block of West Briar Place, East Lakeview, Wednesday, July 8, 2 p.m.

1900 block of West Roscoe Street, Roscoe Village, Tuesday, July 21, 3 p.m.

4600 block of North Western Avenue, Lincoln Square, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.

4700 block of North Western Avenue, Lincoln Square, Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Officers have not released a picture of the man they are looking for in the thefts, but said he appeared to be in his 50s and was seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and a fanny pack.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and reference # P26-3-028.