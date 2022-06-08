Watch CBS News
The Bamboo Room noted as one to watch in the first-ever North America's 50 Best Bars Awards

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first-ever North America's 50 Best Bars Awards were handed out Tuesday night, with a Chicago location getting a nod.

Topping the list was "Attaboy" in New York City, one of 11 big apple bars making the cut. Twenty-nine of the bars are in the U.S. The winners were chosen by 220 anonymous industry leaders.

One of the bars is here in Chicago. The Bamboo Room is described as a bar within a bar at Three Dots and a Dash in River North.

It's known for eclectic drinks, small bites and an intimate atmosphere. It seats only 22. The Bamboo Room was noted as "one to watch" in the North America's 50 Best Bars Awards.

