Text system warns parents of possible teen takeovers before they happen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A text alert system that notifies parents of meetups could be a tool that may potentially stop violent teen takeovers.

The program has been in place for some time. But the more people sign up, the harder it is for teens to organize the takeovers.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, Chicago entertainers are stepping up to promote the system. A Chicago comedian on Wednesday night used his platform on stage to raise awareness about the teen takeovers that have plagued downtown – and the text alert system that could be a solution to keep parents in the know.

The system involves an automatic text that lets parents know of a potential teen takeover before it happens.

The text alert gives parents information – such as a recent alert about a possible meetup at North Avenue Beach on the last day of school for Chicago Public Schools students. The goal is to prevent violent and chaotic scenes like the one that erupted downtown in the early spring.

"That's the scary part about this is that now, we're talking about kids sneaking, going to something, and potentially getting hurt," said Early Walter, chief executive officer of the nonprofit I'm Telling, Don't Shoot.

To get the alerts, parents simply text the words "Chicago kids" to 21000. Walker has funded the project through his nonprofit – but at 5 cents a text to about 8,600 people, it has added up.

"Every time we send out a text, it costs more," Walker said.

Chicago comedian Damon Williams is using his gift of comedy to raise awareness and funds for the program. Walker joined him onstage at City Winery on Wednesday.

"I am a comedian," Williams said. "If we run these kids down here three more times before we prevent this, I could live in Oprah's place for $2,500 a month."

That was a joke, of course. But in all seriousness, the Chicago native says after the first teen takeover this season, he did not like how others perceived the city.

"I was embarrassed for our city," he said. "I felt like I had to do something, you know? And I felt like this was one way that I have a platform."

"I don't get into, you know, telling people how to be parents or whatever the case is," Walker added. "This was literally a help; a support. It was idea I came up with that I feel like has been helping."



Walker said he has been in contact with Chicago Police about a couple potential teen takeover trends in the coming days. On Wednesday night, a text alert went out warning of plans for a large teen gathering at 31st Street Beach on Thursday.