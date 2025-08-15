Texas woman charged with trying to kidnap children from Aurora, Illinois, bring them to their father in Mexico

Aurora police say a woman has been arrested and charged for trying to kidnap two children in the west suburb.

Police said they were called about a possible kidnapping in the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday involving children aged 11 and 13.

When police arrived they were told the children had been staying with family when a woman they didn't know went to their home and told the family she needed to take the kids on behalf of their mother to her location out of state.



The woman left with the kids but family later learned the mother never gave anyone permission to take the children.

Aurora police called the Chicago Police Department for assistance and found the woman and two children at Midway Airport.

Cindy Sanchez, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping two counts of child abduction and two counts of unlawful restraint, all felonies. She was taken to Kane County Jail where she is being held until her pre-trial hearing.

Police said Sanchez was paid by the children's father, who does not have custody of them, to bring the children to him in Mexico over the Texas border.

Police said the children were not harmed during this incident and are back with family.