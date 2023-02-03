Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures to rise into Saturday morning

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A southerly wind will increase temperatures overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows will be around midnight in the single digits and low teens, but low to mid teens are expected by sunrise Saturday.

A gusty south wind will boost highs to the upper 30s on Saturday afternoon. Clouds will thicken late in the day as well.

Sunday will feature a weak cold front, but highs will remain above average in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next week will be a warm week, for February standards, with highs in the low to mid 40s. A weak front on Tuesday will bring a small chance of rain. A stronger front on Thursday will bring a chance for scattered showers and colder air for Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12°

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and milder. High 38°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. High 39°

