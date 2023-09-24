Watch CBS News
Group of teens commit three robberies within minutes in downtown Chicago, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after a group of teens committed three robberies in Chicago's downtown area.

They say there were three attacks on Sept. 15, in the span of 20 minutes.

Incident times and locations:

  • 0-100 block of South Wabash Ave on September 15, at 11:00 P.M. 
  • 200 block of South Canal St. on September 15, at 11:15 P.M. 
  • 200 block of South Canal St. on September 15, at 11:20 P.M. 

The suspects were described as five to eight African American males and females between 13-18 years of age, wearing multi-colored hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on September 24, 2023 / 7:23 AM

