Teens invited to "take over" Chicago City Hall during meeting on teen gatherings

City leaders have searched for ways to address large teen gatherings, and on Wednesday, they are turning to the teens themselves.

At 10:30 a.m., Alderperson Jessie Fuentes will chair a hearing focused on large teen gatherings, also known as teen takeovers.

For the first time, the hearing will feature a panel of teenagers providing what Fuentes calls "expert testimony," giving young people a chance to tell city leaders what they need to stay healthy, safe, and engaged this summer.

The deputy mayor of community safety and the deputy mayor of education and youth services are expected to join.

This discussion comes just one week after City Council rejected a proposal that would have held some parents accountable for disruptive gatherings involving teens.

Supporters said the ordinance would create accountability. Opponents argued that the city should focus more on investment, opportunity, and engagement with young people.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) first introduced the Parental Accountability Ordinance in 2023, but it stalled for years. His attempt this week was defeated, with only 16 alders backing his proposal, and 32 voting to reject it.

Now, alderpeople say they want to hear directly from teens about what they believe would make the biggest difference this summer.