Second teen charged in murder of drummer Ryan "Tygercat" Arliskas

Family of 'Tyger Cat' wants suspects in his murder charged

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second teenager has been charged in the murder of beloved Chicago drummer "Tygercat," who was shot and killed while walking home in McKinley Park last year.

Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas, who was was shot on the sidewalk as he walked home near 35th Street and Damen Avenue in McKinley Park on April 8, 2022.

"You know, they didn't steal a candy bar. They didn't throw a bottle at his head. They walked up behind him, pushed him in an alley and put a gun right up to his neck, and killed him and ran off," his mother, Molly Arliskas, told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey earlier this month.

Court information was not available for the boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile. Police said he was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side, after he was identified as one of the people involved in Ryan's murder.

A 14-year-old boy also was charged with Ryan's murder in March.

Ryan, who was better known by his nickname "Tygercat," loved few things more than this drum set.

"I think he just appreciated good musicians. It's good for me to see it," his mother said.

Now a set of his drum sticks are resting on the urn that holds his ashes. He was just 27 when he was killed.

"You took one of the good ones you really did," Molly said.