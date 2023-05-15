The family of 'Tygercat' wants suspected shooter in his murder charged

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He was a beloved Chicago drummer, shot and killed in cold blood last year walking home in McKinley Park.

Investigators said they've identified suspects from surveillance video, but two months later, why isn't the supposed shooter in police custody?

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey said that's the question that Ryan Arliskas' family is asking. It's been more than two months since one juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

But the second, the one who police believed may have pulled the trigger, is still free. And because the case involves juveniles, it's very much shrouded in secrecy.

Ryan, who was better known by his nickname "Tygercat," loved few things more than this drum set.

"I think he just appreciated good musicians. It's good for me to see it."

Now a set of his drum sticks are resting on the urn that holds his ashes. He was just 27 when he was killed.

"You took one of the good ones you really did."

His mom, Molly Arliskas, said this year's Mother's Day was agonizing. It's her second without him, particularly in light of the fact that his alleged shooter is still walking around free.

"You know, they didn't steal a candy bar. They didn't throw a bottle at his head. They walked up behind him, pushed him in an alley and put a gun right up to his neck and kill them and ran off," Arliskas said.

It was on April 8, 2022. Ryan Arliskas was shot on the sidewalk as he walked home near 35th Street and Damen Avenue in McKinley Park.

Police released these crystal clear surveillance images of the suspects, and in March, announced the arrest of one juvenile suspect. Arliskas said another has been identified, but he and his family have not been cooperative.

"The lawyer did contact our detective saying, I will bring him in on this date, and he never did. It needs to be resolved. We need this to put this behind us. But we know that's never gonna happen. But just at least some closure. if that's even possible," she said.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, there are very few details that police and the courts are legally able to disclose. Even from a data standpoint, Chicago police publish stats about the number of young shooting victims, but not the number of juveniles who allegedly pull the trigger.

CPD only said that the investigation remains "open and ongoing." The Chief Judge's office said the process is similar to adult court.

If the suspect wont turn himself in and the police want to make an arrest, they will have to petition the judge for a warrant.

Ryan Arliskas' family said that will be the next step, because detectives have done everything they can.

"And I don't get why we can't do something about that. I don't know why it can't be a little bit more accessible to arrest him and bring him in," said Arliskas.

And they argue the process should be more transparent for victims' families, in this case and others.

"It's a parents worst nightmare, and unfortunately we're still living in it and it's a shame," she said.

CBS 2 reached out for an update on the court case involved the other teenage suspect and we're still waiting on that update.

