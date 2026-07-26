Teen takeover crowds Green Line 'L' terminal in Chicago's Englewood community

A teen takeover ended with multiple people in police custody in Chicago's Englewood community overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The gathering occurred at the Ashland/63rd Street Chicago Transit Authority Green Line station. A large response was seen from Chicago police and violence prevention crews as they stopped several fights.

Chicago police were not immediately able to confirm any information early Sunday morning. But video from the scene displayed exactly what officers were up against.

The scene was chaotic as teenagers were seen walking back and forth near the 'L' stop while very loud police sirens were heard.

At one point, a line of police cars was seen heading into the area. Almost a dozen officers were seen surrounding some teens before they were taken into custody.

Violence prevention crews were also on the scene.

"We had a teen takeover, which started off as a block party. It got shut down. The kids went over to Ogden Park. They started hanging out and dancing, and there wasn't too much activity, violent activity. They just started to walk around, and one fight, we broke up," said Justin Peters of Chi-Town Crime Chasers. "We're trying to disperse them — send them home on the train, call their rides, trying to get their parents to come get them."

Some of the teens reportedly live in the community where the takeover happened, so violence interrupters were trying to get them to walk home. But many needed to take the CTA.

There had been no reports early Sunday of anyone being hurt in the takeover. CBS News Chicago early Sunday was still trying to get confirmation of the arrests from Chicago police.