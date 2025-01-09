Teen taken into custody following attempted robbery, SWAT situation in Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after an attempted robbery that later prompted a SWAT situation Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 200 block of West Pershing Road.

Arriving officers spoke with a 60-year-old man who told them he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by the would-be robber armed with a handgun.

The teen attempted to take the victim's belongings, and a brief struggle ensued. The suspect then proceeded to run away but turned and fired shots at the victim, who was not hit.

Officers saw and attempted to approach the teen, who then ran into a residence, where officers initiated a SWAT incident.

The teen exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident a short while later.

No injuries were reported.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.