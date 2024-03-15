Teen in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Chicago outside restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A teenage boy was critically injured after being stabbed outside a popular restaurant in The Loop Thursday night.

Just after 10 a.m., police said the 17-year-old boy got into a fight with someone he knew outside the Dearborn restaurant. Police said his attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to the chest and back.

Two knives were left at the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect.