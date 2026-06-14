Teen girl was sexually assaulted in parking garage in Arlington Heights, Illinois, police say

Police in Arlington Heights, Illinois, were searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at the top of a parking garage this weekend.

Arlington Heights police said the sexual assault occurred on Saturday afternoon at the top level of the Eastman Parking Garage, at 155 E. Eastman St. near Arlington Heights Road and Miner Street.

Police said the teenage girl and her guardian told them that a man had walked up to the girl around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The man asked the girl for help with an issue with his car, police were told.

The girl got into the man's car, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The attacker is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 to 250 pounds, with dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black athletic shorts, police said.

The car is described as an older model gray sport-utility vehicle.

Further descriptions were not available.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300.