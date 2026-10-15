Teen girl dies after being found shot in the head in Belmont Cragin home, Chicago police say

An 18-year-old woman died after being found shot in a home in Chicago's Belmont Central neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Chicago police said they were called to a home in the 2700 block of North Monitor Avenue at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said, where she was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. Chicago police said Area Five detectives are investigating.