Teen facing 10 felony charges in carjacking and robbery on Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges for his role in two separate crimes on the Far North Side.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen on Wednesday, in the 11300 block of South Peoria Street in Morgan Park around 12:32 p.m.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, earlier that day, took a car at gunpoint from a man, 52, in the 2900 block of West Fitch Avenue in West Ridge.

The teen was also charged in connection with an armed robbery of another man, 38, in the 1900 block of West Farwell Avenue just hours later.

Officers located the 17-year-old and placed him in custody. Two firearms and suspected narcotics were also recovered.

He is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and four more counts including vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery, and possession of a stolen firearm.

No additional information was available.