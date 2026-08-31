Teen dies after falling from industrial building at abandoned rock quarry in Joliet

Joliet police said a 16-year-old boy has died after falling from a structure in an abandoned rock quarry very early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to Louie Ray Parkway east of Collins Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday after being called about a person falling from an abandoned industrial building.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy critically injured, who they were told fell from an "abandoned rock quarry structure."

Officers rendered aid until the Joliet Fire Department arrived and began lifesaving efforts, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Police said four other boys had been with the 16-year-old at the time of the fall. They said the group had gone into the abandoned rock quarry building to explore the property and had made their way to one of the upper part of the structure when the teen fell through an opening.

Police said the teen fell approximately 100 feet.

The other four boys were taken to the Joliet Police Department where they were all interviewed and then released to their parents.

No charges or citations have been announced. Police said the Will County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death for the teen with an autopsy.