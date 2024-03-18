Teen critically wounded in shooting in alley on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the boy was in an alley near 74th and Kenwood around 2:20 p.m., when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

The boy was suffered three gunshot wounds, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.