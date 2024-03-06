Teen charged with armed robbery of 9 retail businesses in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery involving retail businesses on the city's North, Northwest, and Far North Sides.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with seven counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The robberies happened between Jan. 19 and Feb. 8 in the Bowmanville, Rogers Park, West Ridge, Irving Park, and Edgewater neighborhoods

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the robberies on the following dates and locations:

Jan. 19 – 1400 block of West Devon Avenue

Jan. 21 – 3100 block of West Devon Avenue

Jan. 23 – 1900 block of West Foster Avenue and 1400 block of West Devon Avenue

Jan. 29 – 6200 block of North Western Avenue

Jan. 30 – 6100 block of North Western Avenue

Feb. 2 – 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue

Feb. 2 – 6100 block of North Western Avenue

Feb. 8 – 6100 block of North Broadway

The teen was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.