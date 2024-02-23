Teen charged in Chicago West Side crash that left 6-month-old dead, 3 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in the crash that left a 6-month-old boy dead and three others hurt in West Garfield Park last year.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The teen was identified as the driver who, on April 16, 2023, crashed a stolen Hyundai Sonata while traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4400 block of West Washington Avenue. Police said the teen was joyriding when he ignored a traffic light and struck a white pickup truck containing a family.

Six-month-old Cristian Uvidia was killed in the crash. The mother and driver, a 34-year-old woman, was seriously hurt. A girl and a teenager were also hospitalized.

Two other boys, 14 and 17, were previously charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

No further information was immediately available.