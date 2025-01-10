Watch CBS News
Teen charged in connection to multiple armed robberies, carjacking across Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to multiple armed robberies and a carjacking earlier this month.

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 7500 block of South Carpenter and was charged with five felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated vehicle hijacking.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the crimes on Jan. 4 at the following times and locations:

  • 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street in Chatham - a 43-year-old man
  • 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street on the Near West Side - a 23-year-old man
  • 6:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin - a 39-year-old woman
  • 8:56 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street in Chatham - a 28-year-old woman
  • 9:01 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street in Princeton Park - a 47-year-old woman
  • 9:03 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street on South Side - a 43-year-old woman

He is scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was available. 

